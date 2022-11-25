Seeyond Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Seeyond cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,742 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,734. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

