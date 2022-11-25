Seeyond Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Seeyond lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 101.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1,150.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 510,260 shares of company stock worth $10,794,532 in the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

