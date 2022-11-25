Seeyond Has $6.08 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.7% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,138. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

