Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 320,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,007,000 after purchasing an additional 147,958 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.77. 48,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,826. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

