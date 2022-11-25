Seeyond Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Seeyond decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.67. 4,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,801. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.75 and a 200-day moving average of $230.89.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,967 shares of company stock worth $34,577,900. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

