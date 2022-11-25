Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

REGN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $735.37. 4,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $727.99 and its 200-day moving average is $655.87. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.