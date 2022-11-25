Seeyond Purchases 1,493 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Seeyond raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $220.68. 11,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,323. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.13.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.