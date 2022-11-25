Seeyond Sells 49,977 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Seeyond cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,977 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.55. 156,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,730,627. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.