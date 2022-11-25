SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,165.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($14.90) to GBX 1,040 ($12.30) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.60) to GBX 960 ($11.35) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.25) to GBX 985 ($11.65) in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

SEGXF opened at $10.01 on Friday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

