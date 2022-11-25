SelfKey Hits Market Cap of $18.80 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. SelfKey has a market cap of $18.80 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.91 or 0.08478341 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00481138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,874.18 or 0.29519758 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

