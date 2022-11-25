Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,581 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,419. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

See Also

