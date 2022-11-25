Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,077 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,552. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

