Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.74. 29,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,353. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.