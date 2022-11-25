Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,220 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. 30,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

