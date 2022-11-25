Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 7,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

