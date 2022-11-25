Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,661,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,207. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.