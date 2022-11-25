Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,539. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $188.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

