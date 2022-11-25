Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 3.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 62,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

