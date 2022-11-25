Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,775 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Company Profile

NYSE EIX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

