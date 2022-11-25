Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,255 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

eBay Trading Down 1.1 %

eBay Announces Dividend

EBAY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 43,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -411.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $73.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.