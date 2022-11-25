Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $167.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.29. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

