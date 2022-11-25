Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Gap Down to $163.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $163.00, but opened at $158.01. Sempra shares last traded at $164.19, with a volume of 1,508 shares traded.
SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.
The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
