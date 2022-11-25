Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Gap Down to $163.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $163.00, but opened at $158.01. Sempra shares last traded at $164.19, with a volume of 1,508 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.