Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
LON SENX opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £11.37 million and a PE ratio of 93.18. Serinus Energy has a one year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 22.90 ($0.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Serinus Energy
