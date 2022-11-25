Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON SENX opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £11.37 million and a PE ratio of 93.18. Serinus Energy has a one year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 22.90 ($0.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

