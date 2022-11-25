Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.49

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and traded as high as $20.52. Seven & i shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 30,382 shares changing hands.

Seven & i Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

