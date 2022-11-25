Sheila A. Murray Buys 1,500 Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Sheila A. Murray acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$79.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,584.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,584.05.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

