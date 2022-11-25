SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SIF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.26. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About SIFCO Industries
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.