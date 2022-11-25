Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

SI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

