SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $49.54 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,476.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010326 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00040187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00235813 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,822 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

