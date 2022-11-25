SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stake Raised by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SkyWest by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SkyWest by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SkyWest Price Performance

About SkyWest

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $898.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

