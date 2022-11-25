Smith Moore & CO. Buys 96 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 8,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $251.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

