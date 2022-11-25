Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

