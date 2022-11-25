Smith Moore & CO. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Shares of PSX opened at $110.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

