Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 320 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

