Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,338 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.27% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth $89,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 53.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

BVH stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $423.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

