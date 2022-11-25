Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SNA traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.28. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,152. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $242.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

