SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Trading 1.5% Higher

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97. 429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.
SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Smart Energy ETF (SHFT)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.