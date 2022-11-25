Sologenic (SOLO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $484,045.09

Sologenic (SOLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $77.01 million and $484,045.09 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sologenic’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

