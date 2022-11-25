SOMESING (SSX) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $45.51 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

