SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

