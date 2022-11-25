SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up 1.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000.

GXC stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.48. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $111.18.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

