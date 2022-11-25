SSE (LON:SSE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,050 ($24.24) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,825 ($21.58).

SSE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($19.68) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.69) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($21.70) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,928.43 ($22.80).

SSE opened at GBX 1,732.50 ($20.49) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,585.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,697.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.89). The company has a market capitalization of £18.76 billion and a PE ratio of 718.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

