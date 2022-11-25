Status Price Hits $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Status has a total market cap of $79.78 million and $3.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,658.42 or 1.00021050 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010392 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040398 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00239939 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02247887 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $8,876,730.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.