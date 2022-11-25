Status Price Tops $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Status has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $78.40 million and $5.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,529.59 or 1.00011917 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040141 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00235856 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02247887 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $8,876,730.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

