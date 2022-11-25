Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.13.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$21.95 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.