Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Estée Lauder Companies Call Options (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,664 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 2,292 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.