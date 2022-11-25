StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.27.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
