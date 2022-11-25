StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

