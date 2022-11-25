StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.28 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.73.
About Impac Mortgage
