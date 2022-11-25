StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 2.7 %

SOHO stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

