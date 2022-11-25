StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

WHLM opened at $3.80 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

