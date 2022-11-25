StockNews.com Downgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $237.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average of $202.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

